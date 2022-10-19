Search

19 Oct 2022

Fahey salutes ‘fantastic’ Perfect Power, as multiple Group One winner heads to stud

Fahey salutes ‘fantastic’ Perfect Power, as multiple Group One winner heads to stud

19 Oct 2022 3:13 PM

Richard Fahey hailed Perfect Power as “definitely the best two-year-old I’ve trained” as the Group One-winning sprinter was retired to stand at Dalham Hall Stud.

The undoubted star of Ardad’s first crop, he cost Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum £110,000 but repaid that back seven times over.

Beaten on his debut by the classy Royal Aclaim, he then won at Hamilton before causing a mild surprise in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

An unfortunate run in the Richmond at Goodwood followed, before he landed the Prix Morny under Christophe Soumillon who went on to keep the ride.

He signed off his first season with a win in the Middle Park and began at three with victory over seven furlongs in the Greenham Stakes.

Connections understandably opted for a crack at the 2000 Guineas after that, finishing a creditable seventh with the mile stretching his stamina.

He returned to winning ways back over six furlongs in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting, and while that was his last success he will be remembered as a sprinter of the highest class.

“He’s been a fantastic horse for us, the only two-year-old I’ve trained to win two Group Ones at two,” said Fahey.

“A dual Group One winner at two and a Royal Ascot winner at three. He’ll be very popular at stud, he won on fast ground and easy ground, he had a super mind and a great temperament.

“He was great to deal with and I’m sure he’ll pass that on to his progeny. For a quick horse he had a super mind.

“He wasn’t beaten far in the Guineas, the mile proved a bridge too far but he was a star, he’ll be sadly missed but he’s going to a great home.

“He was definitely the best two-year-old I’ve trained as far as speed is concerned. He was a Royal Ascot winner, a dual Group One winner at two and not many win the Morny and the Middle Park.”

