19 Oct 2022

Andy Farrell names six uncapped players in Ireland squad for autumn series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 3:51 PM

Ireland have included six uncapped players in a 37-man squad for the autumn internationals against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side will return to action having climbed to the top of the world rankings following a stunning 2-1 Test series win in New Zealand during the summer.

Ireland will tackle the Springboks for the first time in six years on Saturday, November 5, while Fiji head to Dublin for the first time since 2017 a week later ahead of the final game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Australia on November 19.

Captained by Johnny Sexton, Ireland will have six players looking to make their senior international debuts as Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast all received call-ups.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale returns following a lengthy injury lay-off, his last cap coming during the summer of 2021, while Leinster’s James Lowe misses out because of a calf problem.

An additional panel of players has been named for the Ireland ‘A’ fixture against an All Blacks XV, which takes place at the RDS Arena on November 4.

The group includes Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa from the Emerging Ireland squad as well as experienced front-row forwards Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore.

Ireland squad:

Backs – Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards – Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh Van Der Flier (Leinster)

