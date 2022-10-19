Search

19 Oct 2022

Rausing ‘pondering’ pros and cons of potential Japan Cup bid for Alpinista

Rausing ‘pondering’ pros and cons of potential Japan Cup bid for Alpinista

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 4:43 PM

Owner Kirsten Rausing is “pondering” the pros and cons of a Japan Cup farewell for Arc victor Alpinista.

The five-year-old claimed an eighth successive win, of which six have been at Group One level, when holding off Vadeni by half a length in the ParisLongchamp highlight at the beginning of October.

Should Rausing and trainer Sir Mark Prescott decide to have one last roll of the dice in Tokyo on November 27, they could bag a bonus of $3million if the popular grey comes home in front again.

However, while Rausing feels her star mare will take some topping in Japan, the lengthy journey and a reluctance to “ask her any more” is tempering enthusiasm.

She said: “If she were to go there, by the looks of it she wins it – she’s higher rated than anything else there. She is 10lb higher rated than any European that has gone there in the last so many years, but then again no European has won there for quite a while.

“She will appreciate the firm going she is likely to encounter there and on all known form, she is likely to win it.

“However, there are a lot of other factors to take into account, not least the very long journey which necessitates a reloading in Frankfurt. I was under the impression it was a direct flight, but they have to spend a minimum of six hours at Frankfurt airport which makes a very long journey even longer.

“She is also, at the moment, world champion older mare. Win or lose in Japan, I cannot see anything that can come up and beat her, even whatever filly or mare wins at the Breeders’ Cup, I can’t see them being rated higher than Alpinista.

“From that point of view her reputation is already there, she’s already world champion, she’s won 10 races, she’s won six Group One races. She’s immensely generous and always courageous and giving and I feel reluctant to ask her any more, she’s done so well, she’s been so good to us all.

“Sir Mark is obviously keen to go to Japan, I am pondering.”

Alpinista will join Rausing’s broodmare band at the end of the year and the owner believes she has nothing left to prove.

She added: “She has beaten the best in the world (in the Arc), and she’s beaten last year’s winner (Torquator Tasso) and the form has worked very well and she has beaten Vadeni who in turn has beaten the very best horses in Europe previously.

“So she has very little left to prove and I’m immensely grateful to her and the team behind her and personally I’m very happy as we are.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media