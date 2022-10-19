Search

20 Oct 2022

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League group to earn time off

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League group to earn time off

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to make short work of their Europa League group and earn some time off as they prepare to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Arsenal have won their opening three Group A fixtures and a victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Eredivisie outfit will see them qualify for the knockout stages and put them on the cusp of topping the group.

Winning the group is rewarded with a bye for the round of 32, something which could prove even more vital in a season where a winter World Cup has truncated the calendar.

Arteta has rotated in the Europa League this year but not to the extent many expected, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba all starting last week’s win away at Bodo/Glimt.

Asked about winning the group early, the Spaniard replied: “We have discussed that. For two reasons.

“One, because you skip two matches and also because you miss some of the top teams because they have been knocked out of the Champions League.

“For sure it is important (this season) because we have never played this many games after the World Cup. Any games you can skip it’s a big bonus.

“If you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it. You don’t know what happens in the next game. It will be a really tough match.”

Arteta is likely to name a strong side for the game, even if a few Premier League regulars are expected to be handed a rest.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner will once again start in goal, the United States international having been limited to Europa League appearances since joining his boyhood club this summer.

Turner, 28, explained how he had decided to support Arsenal while growing up in New York and how he had cheered them on from afar.

“I mean it’s not really the best story ever about supporting Arsenal,” he said.

“It was after the World Cup in 2010 I bought my first game of FIFA and when it says – ‘What club do you want to support or select?’ – obviously ‘A’ came up first and Arsenal was there!

“But also I made that connection because my sisters both played for a local club team that was called The Arsenal, and so I just made that connection right there and kind of stuck with it.

“As I got a bit older I got into the pub culture in New York City and I have been around the fans for those types of atmospheres as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media