20 Oct 2022

Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel

20 Oct 2022 12:05 AM

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the Portuguese walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs and saw his team-mates take control of the game thanks to second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After Ten Hag used all of his five substitutes, Ronaldo made a quick exit, which could land him in hot water.

“I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow,” the Dutchman said.

“I want to focus on the team, it was a magnificent team performance.”

He added on Amazon Prime Video: “I have seen him (leaving), I didn’t speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow.

“Today I enjoyed the performance. Today I enjoyed this performance we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea, the Premier League is so exciting.”

Local News

