Leo Percovich would welcome Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough

Interim manager Leo Percovich said the arrival of Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough would be “very welcome” after his side come from behind to beat Wigan 4-1 at the DW Stadium.

Carrick is reportedly on the verge of taking charge of the Teessiders, with an appointment expected imminently.

Asked about the potential arrival of the former Manchester United midfielder, Percovich said: “I haven’t spoken with the club yet about it.

“It will be very welcome because we want the best for the club, so we are hoping whoever is coming wants to help, support and do the best for the club.

“Let’s see what happens in the next couple of days, but we need to be focussed on the game on Saturday because they have not told me anything yet.”

The hosts opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Will Keane glanced home from James McClean’s inswinging corner, but Boro equalised 10 minutes later when Isaiah Jones poked in from inside the penalty area.

Boro’s perfect second half started when Duncan Watmore tucked in from close range before Hayden Hackney powered in from 20 yards and Chuba Akpom’s penalty added gloss to Middlesbrough’s first away league victory of the season.

They climbed out of the relegation places with the three points and Percovich is proud of the work he has done over the last couple of weeks.

He said: “We’ve built a little bit of something in these two weeks and today was a nice show because I think the players were ambitious and the players enjoyed playing football.

“I’m really happy for the players because they deserve it and dealt with the pressure. The fans who came tonight, this result is for them.

“The fans said ‘thank you’, and I said ‘thank you’ too. It was fantastic to share that connection. The connection, the passion and the love is above any position I can work with.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson took full responsibility for the defeat which saw his side slip to a fourth home defeat of the campaign, but insists they are working hard to put things right.

“I take full responsibility for that. Any team selected, any result going out there, negatively I take full responsibility,” Richardson said.

“The first goal is very disappointing from our point of view. We got a free-kick potentially going 2-0 up and then we concede off a counter-attack and from then it’s bad decision after bad decision.

“We didn’t finish the first half great and I thought second half that was as poor as we’ve been collectively, me included.

“We can either feel sorry for ourselves or roll our sleeves up and do something about it and acknowledge what we are.”