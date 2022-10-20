Search

20 Oct 2022

Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Kyogo Furuhashi back among the goals

Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Kyogo Furuhashi back among the goals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:35 AM

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see Kyogo Furuhashi get back among the goals at Fir Park but stressed he had been happy with the striker’s performances in recent weeks.

The Japan international notched from close range to round off a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win and set up a semi-final against Kilmarnock in mid-January.

Furuhashi had only scored once in his previous eight Celtic matches – also against Motherwell – and Postecoglou admitted he had been reassuring the forward during that period.

“He’s like all strikers,” said Postecoglou. “They go a couple of games without scoring and the world collapses in on them.

“You are trying to tell them they haven’t lost any of the ability they have and I’ve still been pleased with his general play.

“He’s been getting in those areas and it’s just a matter of him, like any striker, believing in what we are doing, keep hitting those areas and the goal will come.

“I’m sure he’s happy. He was a bit unlucky. He hit the bar in the first half and he hit the post last weekend. Those are the fine margins for strikers.

“Probably earlier in the year, they both would have gone in, but the key for me is that I’m still pleased with the way he is playing.

“He is contributing, he’s causing problems for the opposition. I’m pleased for him to get the goal, but it doesn’t change my assessment on how he’s been playing. He’s still been a contributor.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media