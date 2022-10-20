Search

20 Oct 2022

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his team to be difficult to beat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:01 AM

Eddie Howe wants to make Newcastle a nightmare to play against.

The Magpies head coach has presided over a fine start to the new Premier League campaign which has seen his side lose just once in 11 outings – and that to a last-gasp goal at Liverpool – and win three of its last four games to sit in sixth place in the table.

They cemented that elevated status with a 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday evening which lacked much of the attacking flair they have shown previously, but demonstrated an admirable organisation and grit to extend their unbeaten run to six.

Howe, whose reputation as a manager has not necessarily been built on defensive resilience, said: “People label certain things at you at certain times, I have no issue with that.

“What I am focused on is trying to deliver the best Newcastle team that I can and that includes both phases of the game, attacking and defending, so when we deliver a performance defensively like we did, I’ve got to praise the players because they have to deliver it and they did it brilliantly again.

“They’re also acknowledging that’s how we want to work. We want to be a team that’s very difficult to beat, a team that people don’t enjoy playing against from a defensive perspective.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re certainly going in the right direction.”

The win over Everton, which was secured by Miguel Almiron’s 31st-minute strike, came three days after a creditable 0-0 draw at Manchester United and took Newcastle to 18 points, a stage they reached after 22 games last season.

They complete a challenging run of fixtures when they visit Tottenham on Sunday in a game which will stretch them once again.

Howe, who saw Joelinton limp off at half-time against the Toffees, said: “We’re obviously looking to win, but they’re very difficult games. All Premier League games are very difficult – tonight was an incredibly difficult game, so there are no easy ones.

“But if we play at our best, I feel we can beat anybody. If you go to Tottenham, you know you have to get a lot of the little things right, but we go there with confidence and we’ll give it a right go and hopefully show the best version of ourselves.”

By contrast, the Toffees will entertain Crystal Palace on Saturday on the back of successive defeats by Manchester United, Tottenham and the Magpies, but with manager Frank Lampard insisting there is no room for despondency.

Lampard said: “You don’t want to lose these games, but it can happen in the Premier League. Most teams in our area will have phases like that once, twice, three times a season and it’s important what you do around that.

“There’s no way we should drop our heads – I don’t want to see any sulking or feeling of accepting criticism from within the group.

“This is the Premier League. The three games have been tough, we just go again.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media