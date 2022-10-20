Search

20 Oct 2022

Michael Beale ‘excited’ by QPR job after turning down chance to talk to Wolves

QPR boss Michael Beale was flattered to be offered the opportunity to talk to Wolves over their managerial vacancy – but feels he still has work to do at Loftus Road.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Wolves had made Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, the club’s top choice to replace Bruno Lage.

However, after being notified of a formal approach late on Wednesday evening, Beale opted against holding discussions with the Premier League club.

“Wolves is a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to speak to them, but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here,” Beale said in an interview with QPR club media.

“Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near where I want QPR to be. We have a lot to do but I’m excited by it.”

Beale added: “When I joined the club in the summer I found an ownership that was really honest with me about what they wanted. They gave me my first opportunity to be a manager and I took that task on with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

“They enabled me to build a management team and they enabled me to recruit some players that I really wanted to work with.

“I had to speak to them (new players), sometimes their parents, sometimes their wives, to convince them that QPR was the right place to come.”

Beale admitted it had been a testing time after Wolves’ interest was made public and he tried to stay focused on the job in hand.

“There has been a lot in the background and it has been a difficult few days for me personally, if I’m honest,” the 42-year-old coach said.

“I was really focused on here and everything came out of the blue. These things really do snowball and everybody has an opinion and a view.

“I really did try to be honest in all the interviews I did and the most important thing was keeping the players focused on the job in hand, which was last night’s game against Cardiff.”

Wolves, who sit 18th in the Premier League, will continue their search for a permanent new boss.

Steve Davis and James Collins are set to continue in their interim roles for Sunday’s Premier League game against fellow strugglers Leicester at Molineux.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a surprise contender, but Wolves did not progress with any interest, while ex-coach Rob Edwards and former Lyon boss Peter Bosz have also been spoken to.

Local News

