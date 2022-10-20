Ciaran Brennan and Ricky Aguiar available for Swindon’s clash with Hartlepool

Swindon will have Ciaran Brennan and Ricky Aguiar available for the visit of Hartlepool, despite the pair being sent off in midweek.

Defender Brennan was dismissed for two bookable offences before midfielder Aguiar was shown a straight red card for a foul on Alfie Kilgour during the first half of the EFL Trophy loss to Bristol Rovers.

The pair will not be suspended at the weekend, however, as the EFL Trophy is treated separately under FA disciplinary procedures from other first-team matches.

Striker Tomi Adeloye made his comeback as a substitute in midweek after a spell on the sidelines and could feature against one of his former clubs. Defender Angus MacDonald remains out with a dislocated collarbone.

Hartlepool will be missing forward Joe Grey as he faces two weeks out due to concussion protocols.

League Two’s bottom club will also be without defender Rollin Menayese after he visited a specialist to determine the extent of an ankle problem.

Pools are desperate to get experienced midfielder and skipper Nicky Featherstone back in their squad following ankle ligament damage but this game may come too soon.

Full-back Jamie Sterry returned in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Harrogate following a back issue and should line up once again.