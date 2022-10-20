Search

20 Oct 2022

Cambridge dealt Adam May injury blow ahead of Port Vale clash

Cambridge dealt Adam May injury blow ahead of Port Vale clash

20 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Cambridge have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash against Port Vale.

Midfielder Adam May is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury during Cambridge’s defeat against Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

He has undergone scans and will now require surgery following a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament being confirmed.

Cambridge will also be without Dimitar Mitov, Brandon Haunstrup and Harrison Dunk against Vale, but Paul Digby, Shilow Tracey and Joe Ironside could all be back in contention.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke was heartened by large parts of his team’s performance against Forest Green last weekend, with Vale fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Clarke looks unlikely to make many changes following that game, although Harry Charsley could be in the frame again following injury.

But Vale, currently 16th in League One, are unlikely to see Jamie Proctor or Funso Ojo this weekend.

Striker Proctor has been out due to a hip problem, with Ojo nursing a hamstring injury.

