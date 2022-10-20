Defensive concerns for Exeter ahead of Fleetwood clash

Exeter will hope for a change of fortune when they host Sky Bet League One opponents Fleetwood.

The Grecians’ defensive options were tested before and during last weekend’s 4-2 home defeat against Oxford.

Illness sidelined Josh Key before the game and Pierce Sweeney could not complete the first half due to feeling unwell.

Although Sweeney returned to action in a midweek EFL Trophy defeat against Forest Green, a yellow card collected before he went off last Saturday means he is suspended for Fleetwood’s vist.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown will hope to select from strength, although it looks unlikely that Darnell Johnson and Michael Devlin will be available.

Both players are continuing their recoveries from injuries, with Tota Nsiala another player who has been sidelined recently.

But 34-year-old striker Joe Garner is pushing hard to keep his place after scoring a superb goal against EFL Trophy opponents Manchester United Under-21s.

Garner impressed in a 90-minute performance and, with Admiral Muskwe and Promise Omochere doubtful for the long trip south, he has every chance of featuring.