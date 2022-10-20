Derek Adams may make changes for Morecambe’s match against Barnsley

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could make changes for their Sky Bet League One clash with Barnsley.

The Shrimps sit bottom of the table and remain without striker Arthur Gnahoua, who serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Adams brought on Ousmane Fane and Ryan Cooney at half-time in last weekend’s draw with Burton, while Jensen Weir and Caleb Watts both returned from injury.

Jon Obika could come back into the side this weekend after travelling to Nigeria for his father’s funeral.

Barnsley hope to have Jordan Williams available.

The defender missed last weekend’s draw against Bolton with a minor hamstring injury and is rated touch and go for the trip to Lancashire.

Striker James Norwood definitely sits out the match through suspension having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Jordan Helliwell and Matty Wolfe will be out for around another month while Luke Thomas and Conor McCarthy are both long-term absentees.