Search

20 Oct 2022

Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Ipswich could have a familiar look when Derby come to town

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna looks set to have the same squad to choose from for Friday’s home clash with Derby as he did for the 1-0 defeat against Lincoln on Saturday.

Since that match summer signing Panutche Camara, who has been sidelined by a groin issue, has made his debut, coming off the bench in Tuesday’s 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy loss at Cambridge – McKenna has said the midfielder is now set for some Under-21s game time.

That is something McKenna will also be looking at with regard to Cameron Burgess, who had been recovering from facial surgery.

The second-placed Tractor Boys have also been without Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee) and Greg Leigh (compression fracture).

Derby, who are ninth, have been assessing Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Knight took a heavy knock and came off in the first half of the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Manchester City Under-21s on Tuesday.

Fellow midfielder Hourihane has been missing for Paul Warne’s side because of a calf issue.

James Collins remains unavailable, serving the second match of a three-game suspension, as does Joseph Anang (arm).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media