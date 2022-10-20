Tashan Oakley-Boothe doubtful for Lincoln

Lincoln have a doubt over midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Stoke loanee was forced off during the first half of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Newcastle Under-21s with an unspecified injury and was not able to train on Thursday.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy reported no other fresh concerns, with midfielder Teddy Bishop still recovering from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since mid-September.

Defender Joe Walsh (calf) and centre-back Lewis Montsma (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Sheffield Wednesday will check on Dominic Iorfa and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ahead of the trip to Sincil Bank.

Midfielder Dele-Bashiru (knee) missed the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Leicester Under-21s along with centre-back Iorfa, who has an impact injury.

Centre-half Mark McGuinness (thigh) is close to a first-team return, while forward Mallik Wilks has been out with a hamstring injury. Midfielder George Byers has a foot problem and left-back Reece James still has a couple of weeks’ recovery.

Defender Akin Famewo has not figured since suffering a serious injury on his Owls debut in August while Dennis Adeniran is a long-term absentee.