Search

21 Oct 2022

Ireland progress in World T20 as West Indies are dumped out

Ireland progress in World T20 as West Indies are dumped out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 10:05 AM

Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Brandon King scored an unbeaten 62 as West Indies posted 146 for five.

Andy Balbirnie’s side, who had recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, reached their victory target with 15 balls to spare as Paul Stirling made a fine half-century.

While Ireland go on to the main Super 12s stage, the two-time champions are left with an ignominious first-round exit.

Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the West Indies attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs.

King, brought back into the side in place of Sharmarh Brooks, made his 62 not out from 48 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and one over the rope in what looked decent batting conditions at the Bellerive Oval.

Despite Odean Smith adding a rapid 19 late in the innings, the total always looked short.

Ireland soon set about their run chase, with openers Stirling and Balbirnie making 73 for the first wicket before the skipper was caught at point off Akeal Hosein for 37.

Lorcan Tucker continued to support Stirling, making 45 not out as he hit the winning runs to seal a memorable victory.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media