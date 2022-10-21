All eyes on Auguste Rodin, as Derby favourite goes on trial at Doncaster

Derby favourite Auguste Rodin attempts to enhance his reputation as Aidan O’Brien goes in search of a record 11th Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

The master of Ballydoyle is currently tied with Sir Henry Cecil on 10 victories in the race, but can become the race’s most successful trainer outright if either his son of Deep Impact or Salt Lake City can follow up Luxembourg’s victory from 12 months ago.

Auguste Rodin had to settle for second on debut behind Beresford Stakes scorer Crypto Force, but is unbeaten since and shot to the top of the betting lists for next year’s Epsom Classic when securing Group Two honours at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

“Hopefully the ground isn’t too bad, but he seemed to handle it fine when he won at Leopardstown,” said O’Brien, whose winners have included future Derby heroes High Chaparral and Camelot.

“He was good the last day and we’ve always been thinking of Doncaster for him since. He’s by Deep Impact, but he seemed to handle the soft ground fine last time.

“Everything has been fine with him, hopefully he runs well and hopefully the ground isn’t too bad.”

Epictetus was a taking winner on debut in the summer and it was arguably only inexperience that cost him when beaten a neck by Silver Knott in the Autumn Stakes earlier this month.

Holloway Boy was third on that occasion and the Clarehaven team will be looking to at least confirm form with the Karl Burke-trained Royal Ascot scorer here.

“He obviously ran really well in the Autumn at Newmarket and just hit the front and got a bit lonely on only his second start,” said Thady Gosden, who trains in partnership with father John.

“He has come forward since then and has been well in himself since the race. It would be no surprise if he gets a mile and a quarter next year, he’s a talented colt.”

Fourth at HQ in the Autumn Stakes was Dancing Magic and Roger Teal believes his charge is capable of pulling off a shock on Town Moor, especially now the heavens have opened.

He said: “He is crying out for a bit of juice in the ground.

“I think you’ll see a big improvement from him in soft conditions. He has never disgraced us. The ground, as Jim (Crowley) said last time, was just on the quick side a little bit and he just drifted across the track a little bit in the dip, just feeling the quicker conditions.”

The exciting and absolutely huge King Of Steel makes a winning debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at @NottsRacecourse for @DaveLoughnane_ and @amoracingltd . Incidentally the same race Eldar Eldarov won on debut 12 months ago… pic.twitter.com/ZGUmOEzgOw — Adam Morgan (@Adam_Morgs) October 12, 2022

David Loughnane’s exciting Nottingham winner King Of Steel is an interesting runner moving up to the top table only 10 days after romping to victory in his maiden at Colwick Park.

“Clearly it is a huge step up on the back of just one run, but it has been done before that route, going from a maiden to a race like this,” said Emily Scott, racing manager for owners Amo Racing.

“He doesn’t have as much form to his name as some in the race, but he could only beat what was in front of him at Nottingham and did it in a very eye-catching style.

“He is a horse for the future, but he has come out of the race well and deserves to take his chance. Amo Racing is always as ambitious as it can be with its horses and although he has a lovely profile for the future, we want to give him a bit of a test as a two-year-old as well.

“He is a quality individual and a big horse with a round action that I’m sure will cope well with the autumn conditions. We’re excited to see how he shapes up against some of the best juveniles of this year.”

Stormbuster finally breaks his maiden with a runaway success under @davidprobert9 in the @hhandc Conditions Stakes @NewburyRacing @AndrewBalding2's consistent colt (Dubawi) holds entries in the Royal Lodge @NewmarketRace and the Vertem Futurity Trophy @DoncasterRaces 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zawOehL5Fn — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 16, 2022

Also running in Group One company for the first time is impressive Newbury scorer Stormbuster, who represents an Andrew Balding stable that has landed this prize with Elm Park in 2014 and Kameko in 2019.

The field is rounded off by Ralph Beckett’s Captain Wierzba, who was at the centre of the Christophe Soumillon storm when Rossa Ryan was unshipped from the son of Night Of Thunder at Saint-Cloud.