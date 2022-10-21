Search

21 Oct 2022

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa.

Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.

Frank was quickly named as a potential replacement but the 49-year-old Dane played down the link in his press conference on Friday.

“I understand the bookmakers, I’m a good manager,” he said with a smile. “Joking aside, I’m very happy here. I’ve said that many times.

“I have unfinished business to do here at Brentford. I think it’s also (important) to worship the good you have.”

Frank guided Brentford to promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2021, then to a 13th-placed finish last term. They go into the weekend in 10th, five points better off than Villa.

Frank admitted midfielder Christian Norgaard had asked him openly about the Villa links, but said he was only interested in Sunday’s fixture.

“I can’t speak about the team because I haven’t asked them,” he said.

“I prefer, which we do, to only speak about the game against Villa, how we are preparing to do it with this extra challenge of who is taking over.

“We don’t know what they will do. I prefer to speak about that instead of my future.

“The only player (who asked) this morning was Christian Norgaard. He just said, ‘Ah, there’s links, there’s rumours,’ and I just said, ‘Ah yeah, there are a lot of rumours out there’.”

Gerrard’s exit complicates Frank’s own planning for the game, but he expects to see a reaction from Villa.

“You know they will come out with energy,” he said.

“The fans will probably want to back the team more. They know the boys need them. They got what they want, they didn’t want the manager any more so it’s all about them.

“I don’t know Aaron Danks, the interim, but I imagine he will say to them ‘Play for the fans, run for the fans’ so it will be a very difficult team at Villa Park on Sunday.”

Frank expressed sympathy for Gerrard, who departed Villa Park after less than a year in charge.

Defeat at Fulham came on the back of a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at the weekend which could have been put down to individual mistakes.

“I watched their game against Chelsea, and the way Villa played was very good,” Frank said.

“With the mistake from (Tyrone) Mings after six minutes I was just looking at Gerrard thinking ‘That is tough’.

“I am feeling for him. I’m a head coach and have been for many years. Sometimes you need some luck from the football Gods.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media