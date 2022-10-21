Search

21 Oct 2022

Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Emerson Royal will return for Tottenham when Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

The right-back has not played in the league since his red card at Arsenal earlier this month, but has now served his three-match suspension.

Fellow Brazilian Richarlison (calf) remains sidelined and Spurs boss Antonio Conte will again be without Dejan Kulusevski, who has not played for the club since September 17 following a hamstring injury.

Joelinton is a doubt for Newcastle’s trip to London.

The Brazilian limped put of Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Everton with a knee injury and is being assessed, while fellow midfielder Joe Willock is working his way back to full fitness after illness and full-back Javier Manquillo has returned to training following an ankle problem.

Defender Paul Dummett is recovering from a calf injury and joins keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Matt Ritchie (calf) and forwards Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (thigh) on the sidelines.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Emerson, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media