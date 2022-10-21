Imran Louza faces extended spell out after breaking leg and damaging ligaments

Watford midfielder Imran Louza faces an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg and ligament damage.

The 23-year-old Moroccan was stretchered off during the first half of the midweek defeat at Millwall.

Manager Slaven Bilic revealed the bad news at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s derby against Luton.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a long time,” said Bilic. “We’re still waiting on another opinion, but it will be a few months.

“He broke his fibula bone – that isn’t always big, it can sometimes be a few weeks – but the ligament is also damaged. When that’s damaged, it requires longer.

“Hopefully, if he recovers well, he will be back for the crucial part of the season.”

Earlier this month Louza was hit with a Football Association charge for allegedly spitting at an opponent against Swansea.

But on Friday the FA announced that the charge was found to be “not proven”.