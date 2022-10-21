Search

21 Oct 2022

QPR boosted by Michael Beale commitment ahead of Wigan visit

QPR boosted by Michael Beale commitment ahead of Wigan visit

Michael Beale in the manager’s chair will be a welcome sight for QPR supporters when their side host Wigan.

The Hoops boss was linked to a move to Wolves, but on Thursday announced he will remain at Loftus Road.

Tyler Roberts (calf) sat out Wednesday’s win over Cardiff as a precautionary measure but should be fit for the Latics clash.

Sinclair Armstrong scored a penalty on his on his first professional start for Rangers in that match and could feature again on Saturday.

Leam Richardson is likely to be unable to call upon Callum Lang when Wigan make the trip to west London.

The Latics forward looks doubtful after he re-triggered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s loss to Middlesbrough.

Lang, who had already missed several games this month, came off the bench in the second half of the Boro clash but was forced off after 18 minutes.

Jordan Cousins (thigh) made his first appearance of the season in that midweek match and looks fit to start.

