Notts County extend National League lead to four points

Notts County extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table to four points with a 3-0 win over Maidstone at Meadow Lane.
County broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Macaulay Langstaff’s initial header came back off the bar and he was on hand to put his own rebound into the net and make it 1-0 with his 16th goal of the campaign.
The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes after the break, this time Langstaff turned creator to tee up Ruben Rodrigues who superbly curled in from the edge of the box.
Notts County missed a chance to put the game out of sight two minutes later after Cedwyn Scott was brought down in the area, but Rodrigues’ resulting penalty was saved by Yusuf Mersin.
With 63 minutes on the clock, County did add a third through Scott when he fired home at the near post and help them cruise to their fifth successive league win.
