Search

21 Oct 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept consequences – Erik ten Hag

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.

The frontman admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us” and the United boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute.

 

“It is a difficult decision, it’s clear,” Ten Hag said. “But I think there has to be consequences for behaviour or when it’s bad behaviour and it’s the second time, then you can’t let it go because otherwise it is going to be miserable for the future.

“Then you have to take this measure which I don’t like it because I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board.

“It’s not about (showing who is in charge). It’s about the club. I have to take decisions in the interests of the club and the team especially. That’s my job.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, reputation or age. Also with my line-up, I have to pick the team where I think we have the best chance to win.”

Ronaldo was also among those that left Old Trafford early in July’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, leading Ten Hag to underline the importance of players staying to support their team-mates.

“I think everyone understands that both are not acceptable, so I don’t want to grade it,” he said of the incidents. “Both are not acceptable and that is why he gets some days off.”

Ronaldo may be back involved when United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday, when the reaction from the stands is likely to be less positive than usual.

The 37-year-old is revered by the Old Trafford faithful after his outstanding first spell at the club but his latest histrionics are unlikely to have gone down well.

Put to Ten Hag that a harsh reaction could welcome Ronaldo on his return, the Dutchman said: “I think (his popularity) is justified because he achieved a lot in his career. I don’t have maybe to mention but it is so brilliant.

“But also he has to be aware you always get justified by the moment for how you are acting today.

“Especially I think in top sport it is about today — it is not about age, it not about reputation.

“You always when you do top sport, you get justified, you get judged by the moment and (how) you act. That’s normal.

“We have to be aware of it – everyone, not just Cristiano, has to be aware of it as a team, as a manager, as a club.”

Ten Hag did not want to talk about January signings and said “I count on Cristiano”, confirming he both thinks and wants the veteran to be at United for the remainder of the season.

“It’s for this game and then we continue,” he said. “I am open for that. For me, that is a strike.

“What we said in the statement we mean: Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfil our ambitions.”

Ronaldo trained with fitness coaches on Friday as the rest of the group prepared for the trip to Chelsea and Ten Hag said they will talk before he returns to the group.

Asked if his absence could go beyond Monday, the United boss said: “I don’t think so, no. That is not my purpose.

“What I said, I don’t want to miss him. I want him to be in the squad, I want him to get involved for every game because he has an impact.”

Ten Hag concluded: “We set certain standards but that is for any player.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media