Search

22 Oct 2022

Max Vega stars in tough St Simon success

Max Vega stars in tough St Simon success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 3:52 PM

Max Vega just got the better of favourite Hamish to provide a 22-1 shock in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, who was completing a double after landing the opener with Quantum Impact, Max Vega had won the John Porter at the Berkshire venue on his seasonal bow back in April but was rated one of the outsiders after failing to strike in four subsequent runs.

Back on his favoured soft surface, Max Vega travelled well for Rossa Ryan in the early stages as Lone Eagle set out to make all, closely tracked by Hamish, who was bidding for a third Group Three triumph of the campaign.

He was sent off the 8-11 favourite and it looked as though he was the one to beat as Passion And Glory’s challenge fell away and Lone Eagle back.

However, Max Vega was on his shoulder and as the duo battled it out through the final furlong, he edged in front for a head verdict, with Grand Alliance sticking on up the far rail to finish a four-and-a-half-length third.

Max Vega finished second in this race last year and Isabelle Beckett, the trainer’s wife, expects a return trip to Newbury to be top of the five-year-old gelding’s agenda next term.

She said: “He’s a little star and it’s all about the ground, he absolutely loves the soft.

“Rossa was confident he would keep the race.

“He’s topped and tailed the season here with his win in the John Porter in the spring and now this.

“He’s part of the furniture and will remain in training and come back here for another crack at that race (John Porter).”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media