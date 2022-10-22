Dubai Mile digs deep for Group One glory at Saint-Cloud

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Dubai Mile could be headed for the Breeders’ Cup after showing great tenacity to land the Criterium de Saint-Cloud under Daniel Muscutt – a rider enjoying a first Group One victory.

The Roaring Lion colt dug deep to hold off John and Thady Gosden’s Arrest, who loomed on his inside but was never allowed to pass in a battle to the line.

Dubai Mile, now a veritable bargain as purchased for just €20,000, eventually triumphed by a head from his British rival in the 10-furlong contest.

“It’s fantastic the way he’s come back today, I think it was a tremendous ride by the jockey,” Mark Johnston told Sky Sports Racing.

“The horse has surprised people, including us, along the way. He has this style of running where, in every race, he looks green.

Roaring Lion gets a Group One win as a sire with Dubai Mile beating Arrest in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ygkJA9yglC — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 22, 2022

“This is his fifth race now and he still looks a little bit green, but he’s clearly got a tremendous attitude.

“As Daniel said, when he’s got something to aim at he keeps finding a bit more.”

Mark’s son and co-trainer Charlie, who was at Doncaster, added: “I’ll have to watch it back because watching it live I’d given up four (furlongs) out. He led early but I thought it was game over when they came by him before the straight.

“He seemed to get back in it in the straight and then he was unbelievably tough in the closing stages. It was a fantastic result.

“We were confident he would stay without being certain and the combination of the trip and ground made it a thorough test.”

Owner Ahmad Al Shaikh had intended to sell the white-faced bay, but that plan may now be reconsidered as the Breeders’ Cup has been brought into the equation.

‼️UPDATE ‼️ DUBAI MILE wins the G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud. He is catalogued as Lot 768A in next week's #TattsAutumn Horses in Training Sale. Details here👉 https://t.co/8GnH98Otgv https://t.co/Ip3lUv0Gbj — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 22, 2022

“Ahmad Al Shaikh has some very clever ideas and he has helped campaign the horse very well. He’s got him in the Horses In Training Sale next week,” Johnston snr explained.

“We bought him for €20,000, a deal had been agreed to buy him prior to the Royal Lodge, but they didn’t complete quickly enough and he ran in the Royal Lodge and his price went up.

“He may go to the sales, he may enter him in the Breeders’ Cup – he’s talked about making the entry for the Breeders’ Cup.”

Donnacha O’Brien’s Proud And Regal prevailed after another tight finish in the other Group One contest, the Criterium International.

O’Brien’s dominate the Criterium International (Group 1) at Saint Cloud as Donnacha’s Proud And Regal edges ahead at the finish pic.twitter.com/hjG0hs7uPh — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 22, 2022

The chestnut locked horns with Espionage, trained by Donnacha’s father Aidan, and the duo crossed the line almost in unison at the end of the mile.

Proud And Regal just triumphed by a head and in doing so gave rider Gavin Ryan his first victory at the highest level during his career so far.

“He seemed to handle the ground, Gavin gave him a lovely ride,” the trainer said.

“He was very genuine at the end of the day and it was nice to get a big one with him.

A first Group 1 for Gavin Ryan! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ehu2blS7Dc — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 22, 2022

“He’s a Galileo, he’s very genuine and he tries his best. It was only in the last furlong that he really got on top of dad’s horse, but I’m sure they’re two nice staying horses going forward.

“He’s probably going to want 10 or 12 furlongs next year, which opens up a lot of options for him, he’s a good stayer.

“He’s had a few runs and he’s plenty fit, but he’s had a long enough year so it’s a testament to him that he’s still performing at a high class this far into the year.

“We’ll see, he’s definitely going to be a high class horse. Whether we stick around for Classics with him in this part of the world or go travelling with him, we’ve plenty of options.”

There was a Royal runner in the Prix Perth earlier on the card, but the King’s Reach For The Moon failed to land a blow when coming home sixth of seven behind Facteur Cheval.