Magical Sunset shines to land Radley Stakes

Magical Sunset showed her rivals a clean pair of heels as she struck Listed gold in the Galloping To Give Stakes – better known as the Radley Stakes – at Newbury.

Trained by Richard Hannon for owners Amo Racing, the Kodiac filly beat subsequent Mill Reef victor Sakheer on her racecourse debut at Windsor in August before contesting a couple of sales races and winning a Leicester conditions contest last time.

She made the switch to Listed company with aplomb in Berkshire though, with James Doyle checking over his shoulder for possible rivals some way out before sending Magical Sunset about her business.

The filly’s response was impressive, coming home five lengths clear of Fully Wet, who just edged out Direct Security by a neck with the same distance to Secret Solace in fourth.

Magical Sunset was given an initial quote of 33-1 by Betfair for next year’s Qipco 1000 Guineas and Hannon said: “She’s a very good filly who deserved that.

“She was one of the nicest looking yearlings I’d ever seen when I viewed her with Ross (Doyle) at Goff’s.

“She’ll be in everything next year, and I hope there will be better to come.”

Quantum Impact (11-4) defied the testing conditions to win the Renegade Brewery Nursery Handicap by two and a quarter lengths.

Trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the son of Invincible Spirit kept on well to see off The Big Board with Fierce back in third.

Beckett was represented by his wife Isabelle, who said: “We weren’t sure how he would be in the ground, but being out of a Galileo mare it proved to be no problem.

“He’s a lovely athletic horse and was given a beautiful ride by Andrea.

“I imagine that will be it for the season.”

The Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes was hit by nine non-runners, leaving just seven to go to post for the mile affair.

It looked as though there would be a royal winner as the King’s Value Added entered the final furlong in front, but 9-4 favourite Opera Forever arrived late on the scene to triumph by a neck.

Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “The dam (Opera Gal) had been disappointing but we always thought this was the nicest of her foals.

“She’s not unlike the mother who was a Listed winner and Group Three placed and stayed a mile and a half.

“We’ll see how she’s working in the spring. She’s by No Nay Never and will get a mile and a quarter.”