22 Oct 2022

Jordan Turnbull earns Tranmere a point at Harrogate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

Jordan Turnbull’s first goal of the season earned Tranmere a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

The former England Under-20 centre-back secured a share of the spoils after the visitors had conceded their first league goal in eight hours and 22 minutes of football when Matty Daly opened the scoring.

During an evenly-contested first half, Kayne Ramsay’s brilliant block prevented Tranmere striker Elliott Nevitt’s goal-bound effort from finding the net on the quarter-hour mark.

But it was the hosts who forged ahead in the 37th minute when Daly played Danny Grant clear on the visitors’ goal.

He went on to hit an upright from a narrow angle after rounding Ross Doohan but the ball fell kindly to Daly, whose 25-yard drive deflected off Lee O’Connor and found the Rovers keeper’s bottom-left corner.

Tranmere levelled 11 minutes into the second half when Dynel Simeu headed on Josh Hawkes’ left-wing corner to the near post and Turnbull stabbed in from four yards.

But home substitute Sam Folarin squandered the best opportunity to win the game as his square pass for Luke Armstrong was intercepted when a shot on goal looked the easiest option.

