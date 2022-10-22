Search

22 Oct 2022

Bradford held to frantic goalless draw at Grimsby

Bradford held to frantic goalless draw at Grimsby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

Promotion hopefuls Bradford were held to a 0-0 draw by Grimsby in what was a frantic Sky Bet League Two stalemate at Blundell Park.

Bradford striker Andy Cook set his sights with a header on 15 minutes, while Otis Khan saw his low attempt blocked at the other end.

Kieran Green then crashed against the post for Grimsby as both sides went close to opening the scoring in the run up to half-time. Cook nodded agonisingly wide on the stretch, while Harry Clifton passed up a golden opportunity from eight yards.

Goalkeepers took centre stage upon the restart as Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe denied Harry Chapman before Harry Lewis clawed out an opportunistic flick from Khan as the game somehow remained goalless.

Grimsby were on top at that point as Gavan Holohan fired at Lewis from close range before Anthony Glennon went close directly from a corner.

Both sides pushed and probed for a winner and Grimsby substitute Lewis Richardson nearly found one twice with identical low drives in the closing few minutes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media