Inverness move to the top of the table after Raith Rovers draw

Inverness jumped to the top of the cinch Championship after drawing 1-1 with Raith Rovers.
The point was enough to take Billy Dodds’ side to the summit after Partick Thistle were hammered at home by Queen’s Park.
Raith’s Sam Stanton, who grabbed the only goal of the game at Arbroath in midweek, opened the scoring when he found the bottom corner after 13 minutes but Robbie Deas levelled seven minutes before the break when he met Zak Delaney’s delivery and headed home.
Caley rode their luck at times after the break with the visitors having several chances, but it finished all square.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.