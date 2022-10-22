Nick Freeman secures away win for Wycombe to send MK Dons bottom

Nick Freeman’s first-half goal handed Wycombe a deserved 1-0 win and sent struggling MK Dons bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Freeman fired home a fine volley just before half-time to earn Wanderers a third straight victory.

Liam Manning’s Dons slid to the foot of the table after a fifth loss on the spin.

The hosts went close early on when Max Stryjek saved smartly to keep out Nathan Holland and Zak Jules headed Josh McEachran’s measured cross narrowly over the crossbar.

At the other end, Chris Forino’s powerful header was well saved by Jamie Cumming.

Shortly before the break Freeman lashed home superbly on the volley after Lewis Wing’s corner was not cleared.

The hosts almost levelled soon after the restart, only for Stryjek to superbly keep out Louie Barry’s effort.

Back came Wycombe, with Garath McCleary glancing a header into Cumming’s grateful grasp. Cumming also saved well as he kept Sam Vokes’ close-range header out.

Wycombe were in control and Forino planted a header inches wide from McCleary’s whipped-in cross.

Anis Mehmeti also should have scored when he fluffed a decent late chance but the Chairboys comfortably held on.