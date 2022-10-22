Marvin Armstrong late strike snatches Barnet win over Maidenhead

Marvin Armstrong’s late goal was enough to give Barnet three points against their Vanarama National League rivals Maidenhead.
There was little to separate the two midtable sides but it was the hosts who ultimately ran out 2-1 winners.
Nicke Kabamba put Barnet ahead just after the half-hour with a fine volley from Ben Wynter’s cross.
Charlee Adams levelled from the penalty spot on 57 minutes with both sides going close in their attempts to earn the victory.
It would ultimately be the home side who found a way through, Armstrong pouncing on a spillage from the goalkeeper to score with eight minutes left on the clock.
Barnet boss Dean Brennan was sent off late on for his response to a penalty claim, although the win takes his side above Maidenhead and into the top 10 with a trip to Bromley next up.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.