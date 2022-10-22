Search

22 Oct 2022

Derek Adams happy to see Morecambe earn first home win of the season

Derek Adams happy to see Morecambe earn first home win of the season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 7:51 PM

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was a happy man after his side moved off the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table with victory over Barnsley securing their first home win of the campaign.

On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips earned the Shrimps a welcome three points with a 39th-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Adams said: “It was a fantastic win against a team that started the game in sixth position.

“We played really well and competed well against a strong side. We stopped them playing and closed space down and had opportunities as well at the other end.

“I think, overall, we deserved the win and every victory you get in this league is important. It is unfortunate that we have not won more this season but to beat a team like Barnsley at home was great for us and we have closed the gap on teams around us too which is fantastic.”

Barnsley manager Michael Duff said: “I thought we started the game well in the first 10 minutes but then got sucked into a scrap which is something that has happened too often this season.

“Once they went one-nil up, they sat in and kept us at arm’s length and, although we dominated the second half and looked a lot better, we didn’t keep the ball in the top third well enough and didn’t stick to our game plan and we need to do better.”

Barnsley started the game the brighter with Nicky Cadden forcing an early save from Connor Ripley before the decisive moment came six minutes before the break.

Ryan Cooney sent a long throw into the box and the ball ended up at the feet of Phillips who reacted sharply to score from close range.

The Tykes went close to levelling with Josh Benson firing inches wide and forcing another flying save from Ripley after the break but the home defence held firm to keep only their second clean sheet of the season.

