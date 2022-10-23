Search

23 Oct 2022

England blow South Africa away to set up Australia quarter-final

England blow South Africa away to set up Australia quarter-final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 9:37 AM

Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England secured top spot in their World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.

With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.

Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down twice each.

There was one potential cloud on the horizon, however, as replacement prop Sarah Bern escaped with a yellow card in the final minute for a high tackle in an incident that could interest the citing officer.

England overcame the late withdrawal of prop Vickii Cornborough and centre Emily Scarratt from the bench because of minor injuries to cross five times in the first half alone.

Their driving maul was typically dominant as they raced to a 29-0 interval lead, but they then took advantage of tiring legs from their opponents to cut loose with a high-tempo offloading game.

Flanker Marlie Packer celebrated her first outing as captain by presiding over the Red Roses’ 28th successive Test victory and scoring a try in the second half.

It was England’s most emphatic victory of the group phase, having swept aside Fiji 84-19 and edged France 13-7, and they enter the knockout phase as Pool C winners, while South Africa’s maiden World Cup is over.

For all their unchallenged progress into the last eight, concern lingers over England’s reliance on their forwards and driving maul and whether they have a ‘plan b’ against top opposition.

Defeat for South Africa also ensured Wales’ progression to the next round, where they will face New Zealand for the second time in the competition.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media