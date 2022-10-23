Search

23 Oct 2022

Rebel with a cause for James Motherway at Limerick

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Rebel Ivy floored some big names when running out a straightforward winner of a strong-looking Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares’ Hurdle at Limerick.

An 18-1 chance in the Listed contest for trainer James Motherway and rider Sean O’Keeffe, the seven-year-old jumped soundly to saunter into the lead over the penultimate fence.

With her rivals strung out behind her, the mare was unchallenged in crossing the line 10 lengths ahead of Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us and Mares’ Hurdle runner-up Queens Brook, who was sent off the 4-6 favourite.

“I’m over the moon. It was her first run of the season, we knew it was a hot race and I told Sean to ride for a place,” Motherway said.

“He said it went easy all the way and he had loads of mare coming down the home straight.

“She always threatened to be a really nice mare, but mentally has always been fractious. Since her break she has become more relaxed and chilled out and stronger as well.

“She had a super run at the Punchestown Festival and her form was there in the background. It was hard to over confident, but it is great to black type.”

Andrew Slattery enjoyed the first Listed jumps winner of his training career when Plains Indian landed the Dunraven Arms Hotel Novice Hurdle.

At 5-1 the Danny Mullins-ridden chestnut proved his stamina when tried over the trip for the first time and defeated The Friday Man, the even-money favourite, by a length and a half.

“I’ve had a couple of Group winners on the Flat, but that’s my first Listed winner over jumps,” said Slattery.

“He has been in training all year, has improved and improved. We ran him in a Flat maiden at Roscommon when he was off the bridle all the way, but I think the race is after improving him.

“Even though his dam is a half-sister to Death Duty, I was worried about his stamina because he had been free in the past. I left riding instructions up to Danny and he said there was a good enough pace and he settled well.

“He was off for two years, but is back now. I was planning to go for a big handicap at Leopardstown, but that’s probably gone now.”

