Emily Dickinson opens up exciting staying options for next year

Emily Dickinson struck at Group-race level for the first time when stylishly landing the Comer Group International Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh.

Seamie Heffernan was willing to bide his time as the 5-4 favourite Beamish and Joseph O’Brien’s Baron Samedi disputed the lead inside the final three furlongs.

But Heffernan got the three-year-old hitting top gear a furlong from home and Emily Dickinson (5-2) soon hit the front and galloped clear in the closing stages.

Highly tried this season, a first attempt at two miles seemed to reveal the missing ingredient for the Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Dubawi, who provided the Ballydoyle handler with his third win in this Group Three contest in the last five years.

Emily Dickinson (5-2) finally returns to winning ways in the Group 3 @comerhomesgroup Loughbrown Stakes @curraghrace 🏇@Ballydoyle's inmate has danced every dance this season and utterly deserves her moment in the sunshine 👏@coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/lS05GbcDR7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 23, 2022

There is now the prospect that she stays in training at four where she could strengthen O’Brien’s grasp on the staying division alongside stablemate Kyprios.

He said: “She obviously gets the trip very well and handles the ground.

“She ran a serious race the last day when she came home very strong.

“We’ll see what the lads want to do, but there is a chance she could stay in training next year.

“She has a lot of class going that trip and could be a serious cup filly, she could be a very serious four-year-old stepping up in distance.

“Seamus gave her a lovely ride and was very patient with her.”

Prix de l’Abbaye fifth Moss Tucker built on that fine effort in Paris to land the Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes.

The field split into two groups, but Ken Condon’s four-year-old was always to the fore in the stand-side group and obliged favourite-backers at 6-5.

“He had a big run in Longchamp where he just missed the break. It was costly obviously, but he still ran a very good race,” said Condon.

Moss Tucker, trained by @kencondonracing, consolidates upon a fine run in the Prix de l'Abbaye to easily win the Listed Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes @curraghrace 🏇 A double on the card for title-chasing @wjlee24786 … pic.twitter.com/PP8jIDOqj3 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 23, 2022

“That’s what you get with him, he turns up in any ground and every time. He’s very honest, reliable and solid.

“He’s obviously improving as he was beaten in handicaps here in the 90s, running well. Billy (Lee) said running him over the sharp five at Tipperary meant he was comfortable there today and that probably sharpened him up.

“You’d like to think he’d have a productive year again next year. He seems very straightforward.

“I think he copes with that ground better than most. He did a very fast time at Tipperary, when he was just touched off, on good to firm. He’s quite versatile and six is his outer limit.

“He might be a horse for Dubai in March or if he doesn’t go there, we’ll have a nice time making a plan in Listed and Group races going forward.

“He’ll turn up in all those good races over five and six and we’ll target a Group One again later in the year.

“He’ll turn up and he’ll try, man or beast, that is a great attribute to have.”