23 Oct 2022

The Big Dog snatches Munster National prize for Peter Fahey

23 Oct 2022 6:15 PM

Peter Fahey’s The Big Dog snatched victory in the final strides of the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick.

The nine-year-old jumped well throughout under Keith Donoghue, running prominently before squaring up with Ain’t That A Shame (5-1 favourite) ahead of the second-last.

The latter looked a sure winner coming into the final obstacle, but an awkward jump gave The Big Dog a chance to gain ground and he took it, pursuing his rival all the way to the line and snipping away at his lead to win by a head.

“Keith got on very well with him, he jumped and travelled for him and the whole way through the race, I was just hoping I had him fit enough to stay at it,” Fahey said after the 16-1 victory.

“The one thing about him is he does battle well and he was fit enough and stayed going. It is great to get a big pot.

“We brought him in a bit earlier this year to aim him at these good handicaps, as last year we were protecting his mark for the Welsh National but were unlucky

“He made the mistake, the reins went over his head and was pulled up. He then went to Punchestown and got a bit of an injury.

“He will tip away and will aim for the Troytown and other staying chases and if he ended up being an Aintree horse I’d be delighted. I’m delighted for the Kellys (owners) who are a big family and are great supporters of racing – they’ll enjoy it.”

The trainer added: “The yard are in great form and everyone says how good their staff is but I think I have the best staff in racing.”

