Search

23 Oct 2022

Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 8:01 PM

Nikita Parris’ deft header ensured Manchester United remain locked together with Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The 28-year-old glanced home Katie Zelem’s first-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory at lowly Leicester, although England international team-mate Mary Earps had to make two important second-half interventions to deny the hosts a way back into the game at the King Power Stadium.

United, however, sit in second place in the table by virtue of alphabetical order with they and the Gunners boasting identical records of 12 points, 11 goals for and none against after four games.

Jonas Eidevall’s side had Lia Walti and Frida Maanum to thanks for their 2-0 win over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Walti volleyed the visitors into a 15th-minute lead and her side led 2-0 at the break through Maanum’s solo strike and a record-extending 10th successive clean sheet meant there was no way back for the Reds.

Striker Viviane Asseyi’s first-half double set West Ham on their way to a 3-2 home victory over Reading.

Iceland international Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the home side into a fourth-minute lead before Asseyi struck after 22 and then 29 minutes to give her side a commanding half-time advantage.

Charlie Wellings pulled one back for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining and their faint hopes received a further boost when substitute Sanne Troelsgaard converted an 82nd-minute penalty following Kate Longhurst’s foul on Rachel Rowe, although it all proved to no avail.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media