Jack Grimmer remains doubtful for Wycombe against Cambridge

Jack Grimmer could still be sidelined for Wycombe ahead of their clash with Cambridge.
The defender came off with injury against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy last week and was not in the squad for the MK Dons game at the weekend.
Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor have returned from injury and could push for minutes against Cambridge after both made late appearances from the bench against the Dons.
Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson are all still sidelined for the Chairboys.
Greg Taylor will miss the trip to Adams Park.
The defender picked up a head injury against Port Vale at the weekend and is ruled out through concussion protocols.
Cambridge were handed a big blow as midfielder Adam May is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury.
Trio Dimitar Mitov, Brandon Haunstrup and Harrison Dunk are all sidelined with injury.
Malin Head once had the biggest brown crab fishery in Europe and the local heritage group is now seeking stories on the fishing fleet for its archive
From left: Cllr Donal Kelly, Aidan McKenna of Enterprise Ireland; DCEF chairperson Adrian Britton; centre manager Geraldine Daly and DCEF board member Michael Tunney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.