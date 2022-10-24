Jack Grimmer remains doubtful for Wycombe against Cambridge

Jack Grimmer could still be sidelined for Wycombe ahead of their clash with Cambridge.

The defender came off with injury against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy last week and was not in the squad for the MK Dons game at the weekend.

Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor have returned from injury and could push for minutes against Cambridge after both made late appearances from the bench against the Dons.

Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson are all still sidelined for the Chairboys.

Greg Taylor will miss the trip to Adams Park.

The defender picked up a head injury against Port Vale at the weekend and is ruled out through concussion protocols.

Cambridge were handed a big blow as midfielder Adam May is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Trio Dimitar Mitov, Brandon Haunstrup and Harrison Dunk are all sidelined with injury.