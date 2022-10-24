Matty Godden facing lengthy absence for Coventry

Coventry welcome Rotherham rocked by the news that striker Matty Godden could be out for up to four months.

Godden ruptured ankle ligaments in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and requires surgery to repair them.

Skipper Liam Kelly is also going to be sidelined for longer than anticipated after sustaining a secondary injury amid his return from a serious hamstring tear.

The Sky Blues do have Ben Sheaf available after suspension, while fellow midfielder Callum O’Hare came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Stoke to make his first appearance of the season following a hamstring problem.

Rotherham have doubts over Ollie Rathbone and Ben Wiles for the game.

The midfield pair were both substituted in Saturday’s 4-2 home defeat to Hull after picking up tendon injuries.

Jamie Lindsay, who has missed the last three games with a facial injury, Hakeem Odoffin and Scott High are in contention to start.

Tolaji Bola (quad) and Peter Kioso (ankle) are closing in on returns, but Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) faces the next month out.