Alex Gilliead likely to feature when Bradford host Swindon

Bradford boss Mark Hughes could make changes ahead of their clash with Swindon.
Alex Gilliead is likely to feature after returning to the starting XI against Grimsby at the weekend.
Scott Banks could still miss out with injury.
Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker are still sidelined for the Bantams.
Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey has no new injuries to deal with following the weekend victory over Hartlepool.
Captain Angus MacDonald remains sidelined with a dislocated collarbone, while fellow defender Reece Devine is also unavailable following an injury picked up in training.
Forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still six weeks away from a return from a torn hamstring.
Lindsey hinted he will look to rotate his squad with two games in four days so midfielder Louis Reed may be in line for a recall.
The Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Donal Kelly, a nephew of the late Jim Lynch, pictured with Mary Lynch and Cróna Kerr (Jim’s daughter) at the Regional Culture Centre
Malin Head once had the biggest brown crab fishery in Europe and the local heritage group is now seeking stories on the fishing fleet for its archive
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.