Sounds Russian giving Ruth Jefferson plenty to think about

Ruth Jefferson is waiting to see what the official assessor makes of Sounds Russian’s success at Kelso before deciding the next target for the exciting chaser.

The seven-year-old steadily rose through the handicap ranks last season and looked better than ever when justifying favouritism in the Edinburgh Gin Handicap, drawing readily clear of Aye Right in the three-and-a-quarter-mile event at the Scottish track on Saturday.

The Sholokov gelding flew under the radar a little last term, despite winning three of his last four over fences and finishing runner-up on his final start when half a length runner-up to Dusart in the Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase at Ayr.

Sounds Russian, whose latest win came off a mark of 150, now seems poised for a step up in class and could even be handed an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup down the line, according to the Norton, North Yorkshire handler.

A Russian victory! Sounds Russian gets the better of brave runner-up Aye Righ to land the feature Edinburgh Gin Chase @KelsoRacecourse for @NRuthJefferson and Callum Bewley 🏇 pic.twitter.com/0SyBeNKPFE — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 22, 2022

Jefferson said: “He has gone the handicap route, so he is not one of those who has gone and won graded novice hurdles, so people are only now starting to take a bit of notice.

“He seems fine. I was quite pleased with him because, although he never won by far, he just rocked up about three (fences) out looking like the winner. He wasn’t flash, but at the same time it was impressive.

“He did a lot right. His jumping was a lot better. We did send him away to do a bit of work and he’s done that well.”

As for future engagements, Jefferson is mulling over her options with the Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle on November 26, or the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on December 5 mooted as possibilities.

“I don’t quite know where we will go next,” admitted Jefferson. “I have had a little mooch about, but I’m not sure.

“I haven’t quite decided. We will find something for him, but on Tuesday the handicapper will have his say and we will see.

“He has a long stride and a highish cruising speed. He can lengthen maybe, rather than quicken, so I don’t think I will go back in trip. Last year he won over two miles five and (an extended) two miles and six furlongs.

“I don’t think I will be going back in trip if the ground comes soft, either – although you should never say never.

“He is not ground dependent, and all ground comes alike to him, which is helpful.

“If he didn’t go up massively, you’d look at the Rehearsal, if he went up a little bit more, you’d probably look to the Many Clouds, or maybe the Cotswold Chase (at Cheltenham in January), something like that.”

Though Carr feels that Sounds Russian may not be quite up to winning a Gold Cup, she added: “You could run in a Gold Cup. It might be something down the line that he might have to have an entry in, because he could potentially end up with a rating that high.

“You need a good horse like him. We have been lucky. We have won a Grade One and a Grade Two and we want to win another one of those races, just to remind people we can.

“You do need a flag-bearer. When you don’t have a great number of horses, you need better horses to get yourself noticed and hopefully he will.”