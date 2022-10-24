Stockport could be forced into change of goalkeeper at home to Carlisle

Stockport could be forced into a change of goalkeeper at home to Carlisle on Tuesday.
Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros had to be taken off before half-time during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Salford and Ben Hinchliffe could make his first start in Sky Bet League Two since September 24.
Midfielder Callum Camps serves the second game of a three-match ban for his recent red card against Grimsby.
Paddy Madden is aiming to score for the fifth successive game as County chase a third win in four league outings.
Carlisle striker Ryan Edmondson starts a three-game ban after being sent off against Leyton Orient on Saturday.
Jack Stretton could fill the gap after ankle trouble, although Blues boss Paul Simpson may have to wait until the weekend for the Derby loanee to return.
Owen Moxon is also in contention despite being substituted during the first half of the 3-2 defeat to Orient.
Midfielder Moxon needed stitches after a clash of heads, but did not suffer any concussion in the incident.
