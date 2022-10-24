Charlton looking to extend winning run against bottom side MK Dons

Charlton have no new injury worries as they prepare to welcome struggling MK Dons to the Valley.

The Addicks have won their last three Sky Bet League One games and sit seventh in the table as a result.

Boss Ben Garner has been boosted by the news Miles Leaburn does not require surgery on an ankle injury, although the striker will still be out for some time.

Diallang Jaiyesimi is also out with an ankle issue while Aaron Henry (knee) is also likely to be missing.

The Dons slipped to the foot of the table following a 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe on Saturday.

Manager Liam Denning has vowed to fight on and could once again shuffle his pack in the search of positive results.

He can again call upon Dawson Devoy, who is available for a league game after serving a three-match suspension.

Mo Eisa (ankle) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still missing.