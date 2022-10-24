Decisions to make for Derby boss Paul Warne ahead of Exeter match

Derby boss Paul Warne has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One clash with Exeter after suffering a series of injury blows.
Midfielder Jason Knight, who missed Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich with the ankle and knee problems he suffered during the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Manchester City’s Under-21s three days earlier, is facing a month on the sidelines.
He has been joined in the treatment room by Curtis Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, while James Collins will sit out once again as he completes a three-match ban.
Conor Hourihane returned from a calf injury as a substitute at Portman Road and will hope for a start.
New Exeter manager Gary Caldwell has had little time to run the rule over the players he has inherited from predecessor Matt Taylor following his departure for Rotherham.
Caldwell, whose appointment was announced on Monday, was at the training ground later the same day to begin preparations.
Pierce Sweeney is available once again after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fleetwood through suspension, following his fifth yellow card of the league season.
Josh Key returned against the Cod Army after missing the 4-2 home defeat by Oxford through illness, while Cheick Diabate made his first appearance since the beginning of September because of a broken foot.
The Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Donal Kelly, a nephew of the late Jim Lynch, pictured with Mary Lynch and Cróna Kerr (Jim’s daughter) at the Regional Culture Centre
Malin Head once had the biggest brown crab fishery in Europe and the local heritage group is now seeking stories on the fishing fleet for its archive
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.