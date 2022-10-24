Northampton striker Danny Hylton suspended for Sutton clash

Danny Hylton will be unavailable for Northampton when they take on Sutton.
The striker is suspended after receiving a straight red card against Stevenage in stoppage time.
Hylton is ruled out alongside midfielder Ben Fox, who is also suspended after picking up a red card against Leyton Orient.
Striker Sam Hoskins could miss out again after picking up a knock against Orient and was not in the squad for the Boro game.
Craig Eastmond will be assessed before the trip to Sixfields.
The midfielder was hit in the face against Walsall at the weekend and had to be substituted off.
Louis John could line up for Sutton and returned to the starting line-up at centre-half against the Saddlers.
The U’s are currently 14th in the League Two table.
The Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Donal Kelly, a nephew of the late Jim Lynch, pictured with Mary Lynch and Cróna Kerr (Jim’s daughter) at the Regional Culture Centre
Malin Head once had the biggest brown crab fishery in Europe and the local heritage group is now seeking stories on the fishing fleet for its archive
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.