Burnley condemn ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of fans who threw items at Sunderland

Burnley have condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” of fans who threw items during Saturday’s Championship clash away to Sunderland.
The Clarets said they were aware an eight-year-old child was injured as a result of an object being thrown and that an investigation was ongoing.
The incident happened during the first half at the Stadium of Light, causing the game to be temporarily halted. Burnley trailed 2-0, before they overturned that deficit and won 4-2.
“Burnley Football Club strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour of items being thrown by some of our supporters at our match with Sunderland,” a club statement read.
“We are aware that an eight-year-old child was injured as a result of an object being thrown.
“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Burnley Football Club. An investigation on this disappointing incident is ongoing, and anyone caught throwing objects will be liable to a banning order.
“The club will not let the actions of any individuals spoil, affect or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, who have been magnificent all season.
“We offer our sincere apologies to Sunderland Football Club and to any supporters who may have been affected by this on the weekend.”
