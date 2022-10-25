Search

25 Oct 2022

On this day in 2010: Brian McClennan resigned as Leeds Rhinos head coach

On this day in 2010: Brian McClennan resigned as Leeds Rhinos head coach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 7:00 AM

Brian McClennan resigned as head coach of Super League side Leeds Rhinos on this day in 2010.

The Kiwi, then 48, had spent three years in the role at Headingley and was replaced by his assistant Brian McDermott.

McDermott had left his role as Harlequins head coach earlier in the 2009/10 season to join the Rhinos, with a view to replacing McClennan in 2012.

McClennan, who had signed a new one-year contract extension in May, said: “Since the conclusion of last season, I have had time to reflect. I have also spent time with Brian McDermott assessing the future.

“Therefore, I think the time is right to hand over the reins now rather than later. I just feel if I continued it would be for selfish reasons only. Brian is ready now and will do a great job.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful players and staff who have been terrific these past three years. The fans have been great too.”

Former New Zealand head coach McClennan had led the Rhinos to back-to-back Super League Grand Final wins, both against St Helens, in 2008 and 2009.

He also guided Leeds to the 2010 Challenge Cup final – they lost to Warrington – while they lost in the  2010 Super League semi-finals to Wigan.

McClennan returned to New Zealand to become Auckland’s new development and coaching manager and went on to succeed Ivan Cleary as head coach of NRL side New Zealand Warriors before being sacked in 2012.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media