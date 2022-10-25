Blue Rose Cen misses Breeders’ Cup date

Runaway Prix Marcel Boussac winner Blue Rose Cen will miss the Breeders’ Cup after suffering a stone bruise.

Trained by Christopher Head, the daughter of Churchill was expected to cap her superb two-year-old campaign with a run in the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Keeneland next weekend.

Blue Rose Cen took apart a strong field, beating her rivals by upwards of five lengths at ParisLongchamp and giving her young trainer his first Group One success.

However, she has suffered a setback and Head tweeted: “Blue Rose Cen’s participation in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf has to be cancelled.

“The filly has stepped on a stone and made a bruise. Unfortunately, this will not allow her to complete the final stages of training before the race.

“The well-being of the filly is our priority. Thus we have decided to cancel her participation.

“We are aware of all the organization that has gone into this race to welcome us, and we are thankful for it.

“We are confident Blue Rose Cen will have some great races to run in 2023, perhaps also in the United States.”