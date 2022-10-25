Jordan Roberts heads Stevenage to victory at Doncaster

Stevenage battled to a 1-0 victory to inflict defeat on Danny Schofield in his first home game in charge of Doncaster.

Jordan Roberts’ fifth league goal of the season was enough for Stevenage to return to winning ways after Saturday’s loss at home to Northampton.

Doncaster striker George Miller headed narrowly wide from close range before Jamie Reid’s drive at the other end flew just over the crossbar early in the first half.

The hosts almost took the lead in spectacular fashion in the 22nd minute when Harrison Biggins picked up a loose ball on the halfway line and fired an effort which hit the crossbar and went over.

However, it was the high-flying visitors who opened the scoring three minutes later when Arthur Read whipped in a teasing cross for Roberts to head home at the far post.

Miller fired over from six yards and Kyle Knoyle glanced wide before half-time and their momentum continued after the break.

Knoyle proved Stevenage’s biggest threat as he got in behind the defence on two occasions, but Taye Ashby-Hammond was equal to both chances.

Rovers thought they had equalised in the 86th minute but Biggins somehow missed a free header at the far post as Stevenage held on.