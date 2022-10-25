Search

25 Oct 2022

Jordan Roberts heads Stevenage to victory at Doncaster

Jordan Roberts heads Stevenage to victory at Doncaster

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 10:53 PM

Stevenage battled to a 1-0 victory to inflict defeat on Danny Schofield in his first home game in charge of Doncaster.

Jordan Roberts’ fifth league goal of the season was enough for Stevenage to return to winning ways after Saturday’s loss at home to Northampton.

Doncaster striker George Miller headed narrowly wide from close range before Jamie Reid’s drive at the other end flew just over the crossbar early in the first half.

The hosts almost took the lead in spectacular fashion in the 22nd minute when Harrison Biggins picked up a loose ball on the halfway line and fired an effort which hit the crossbar and went over.

However, it was the high-flying visitors who opened the scoring three minutes later when Arthur Read whipped in a teasing cross for Roberts to head home at the far post.

Miller fired over from six yards and Kyle Knoyle glanced wide before half-time and their momentum continued after the break.

Knoyle proved Stevenage’s biggest threat as he got in behind the defence on two occasions, but Taye Ashby-Hammond was equal to both chances.

Rovers thought they had equalised in the 86th minute but Biggins somehow missed a free header at the far post as Stevenage held on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media