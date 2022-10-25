Search

25 Oct 2022

Mansfield held by Newport as James Perch sees red

25 Oct 2022 11:04 PM

League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield were held to a 0-0 draw by Newport and had James Perch sent off in the second half at Field Mill.

Veteran defender Perch dragged down Newport striker Omar Bogle when through on goal on 59 minutes and was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Newport had the better chances throughout and almost scored with the first shot of the game when Will Evans pounced on a loose pass only for Mansfield’s on loan goalkeeper Christy Pym to make a smart save.

The visitors went close again through Scot Bennett as the midfielder sent a superb volley inches past the post from the edge of the penalty area.

Mansfield’s best chance of the first half fell to top scorer George Lapslie who hit a tame effort straight at County keeper Joe Day from close range.

The Stags were indebted to Pym for keeping the scores level when he pushed away Newport captain Mickey Demetriou’s free header at the back post at the start of the second period.

Newport were much-improved under new boss Graham Coughlan, who previously managed Mansfield, and are yet to concede in his two matches in charge.

